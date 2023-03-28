Traffic diversion introduced in Kallakurichi to ease congestion

March 28, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi district police have announced new traffic arrangements in Kallakurichi town to reduce traffic congestion. The new arrangement will come into force from Friday, March 31.

Under the new rule, heavy vehicles, particularly government and private buses heading to Sankarapuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi bus stand will take the Chennai Bypass Road and proceed to Samiyar Madam, and take a left turn near AKT school and proceed further.

Similarly, vehicles coming out from the bus stand and intending to go to Salem and Chennai will proceed to the Four Roads junction and proceed further through Anna Nagar and Emapper Bypass Road. However, motorists, school vehicles and ambulances can use the existing stretch as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT