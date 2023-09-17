ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion announced for Chief Minister’s visit today in Vellore

September 17, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin arrived via special saloon coach Yelagiri express train for various functions in Vellore at Katpadi junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The district police have announced traffic diversion in Vellore as part of a security measure during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the district on September 16 and 17.

According to a press release, the following traffic changes will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m on September 17.

All vehicles especially heavy vehicles like lorries and trucks that go from Chennai to Bengaluru and vice versa should take Chennai - Thenkadapanthangal - Muthukadai - BHEL - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Christianpet - Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - K.V. Kuppam - Gudiyatham junction - Netaji Chowk (Gudiyatham) - Ulli Koot Road - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Palamaner (Chittoor) - Sainigunda checkpost - Gudiyatham junction - K.V. Kuppam Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - Christianpet checkpost - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Sekkadu - Thiruvalam - BHEL - Muthukadai - Thenkadapanthangal - Chennai.

Tiruvannamalai - Sathumadurai - Sripuram Koot Road - Moolaigate - Anaicut - Agaram - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Tiruvannamalai - Arani - Thimiri - Arcot - Muthukadai - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet - Chittoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US