Traffic diversion announced for Chief Minister’s visit today in Vellore

September 17, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - VELLORE

The district police have announced traffic diversion in Vellore as part of a security measure during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the district on September 16 and 17.

According to a press release, the following traffic changes will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m on September 17.

All vehicles especially heavy vehicles like lorries and trucks that go from Chennai to Bengaluru and vice versa should take Chennai - Thenkadapanthangal - Muthukadai - BHEL - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Christianpet - Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - K.V. Kuppam - Gudiyatham junction - Netaji Chowk (Gudiyatham) - Ulli Koot Road - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Likewise, Palamaner (Chittoor) - Sainigunda checkpost - Gudiyatham junction - K.V. Kuppam Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - Christianpet checkpost - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Sekkadu - Thiruvalam - BHEL - Muthukadai - Thenkadapanthangal - Chennai.

Tiruvannamalai - Sathumadurai - Sripuram Koot Road - Moolaigate - Anaicut - Agaram - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Tiruvannamalai - Arani - Thimiri - Arcot - Muthukadai - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet - Chittoor.