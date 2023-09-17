HamberMenu
Traffic diversion announced for Chief Minister’s visit today in Vellore

September 17, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin arrived via special saloon coach Yelagiri express train for various functions in Vellore at Katpadi junction on Saturday.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin arrived via special saloon coach Yelagiri express train for various functions in Vellore at Katpadi junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The district police have announced traffic diversion in Vellore as part of a security measure during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the district on September 16 and 17.

According to a press release, the following traffic changes will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m on September 17.

All vehicles especially heavy vehicles like lorries and trucks that go from Chennai to Bengaluru and vice versa should take Chennai - Thenkadapanthangal - Muthukadai - BHEL - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Christianpet - Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - K.V. Kuppam - Gudiyatham junction - Netaji Chowk (Gudiyatham) - Ulli Koot Road - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Likewise, Palamaner (Chittoor) - Sainigunda checkpost - Gudiyatham junction - K.V. Kuppam Katpadi Gudiyatham Koot Road - Christianpet checkpost - Naraharipet (Chittoor, A.P) - Sekkadu - Thiruvalam - BHEL - Muthukadai - Thenkadapanthangal - Chennai.

Tiruvannamalai - Sathumadurai - Sripuram Koot Road - Moolaigate - Anaicut - Agaram - Madhanur - Bengaluru.

Tiruvannamalai - Arani - Thimiri - Arcot - Muthukadai - Thiruvalam - Sekkadu - Naraharipet - Chittoor.

