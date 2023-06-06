Traffic changes for road laying work around Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai from June 7

June 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Traffic changes will come into force around the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai town at 6 a.m from Wednesday due to the commencement of road-laying work between Thiruvoodal Street near Draupadi Amman temple and Vada Othavadai Street by the State Highways Department.

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh has announced that the traffic changes will be in force for a month in the town. Accordingly, vehicles coming on the Thandrampet-Mannurpet Road towards the Central bus terminus should take take travel through the Kamaraj Salai route, via Kal Nagar, SlaughterHouse Street, and Gandhi Nagar Bypass Road. Vehicles coming on the Pey Gopuram should travel via Kamaraj Salai, Kal Nagar, SlaughterHouse Street and Gandhi Nagar Bypass Road. Vehicles coming from Chengam Road to the town should take the Girivalam path.

Vehicles going out of the town through Theradi Street should take the Gandhi Road and travel through Butha Narayana Perumal temple and Chinnakadai Street.

Officials of the State Highways Department said once completed, the road would have widened tiled footpaths with steel hand railings. LED street lights, warning sign boards and reflectors will be installed to prevent accidents. Rainwater harvesting pits will be set up to tap excess rainwater during the monsoon.

