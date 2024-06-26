ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic changes for railway track maintenance near Katpadi

Published - June 26, 2024 06:55 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic was diverted in Katpadi near Vellore on Wednesday due to the closure of the existing manned railway level crossing (LC 59) at Pallikuppam railway station for maintenance of the track and LC gate.

According to a press release, vehicles from Vellore should go via Chittoor Bus Stand - VIT Road - Tiruvalam Koot Road - EB Koot Road - Sekkadu - Chittoor and vice versa. As part of maintenance work, which is being undertaken by South Central Railway, the level crossing and its track portion between Bhamasamudram and Katpadi railway station will be cleaned using ballast cleaning machines. Regular traffic will be restored on June 30 (Sunday), the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US