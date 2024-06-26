Traffic changes for railway track maintenance near Katpadi

Traffic was diverted in Katpadi near Vellore on Wednesday due to the closure of the existing manned railway level crossing (LC 59) at Pallikuppam railway station for maintenance of the track and LC gate.

According to a press release, vehicles from Vellore should go via Chittoor Bus Stand - VIT Road - Tiruvalam Koot Road - EB Koot Road - Sekkadu - Chittoor and vice versa. As part of maintenance work, which is being undertaken by South Central Railway, the level crossing and its track portion between Bhamasamudram and Katpadi railway station will be cleaned using ballast cleaning machines. Regular traffic will be restored on June 30 (Sunday), the release said.