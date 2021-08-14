Tamil Nadu

Traffic arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry

The traffic police have made elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road.

In a press note on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rahul Alwal said visitors coming at the northern side of the venue should park their vehicles on Campagnie Street, St. Martin Street, in front of Romain Rolland Library and Law de Lauriston Street.

Visitors coming to the pandhal at the southern side of the Beach Road should park their vehicles on the Dumas Street stretch from Old Court junction to Old Port and Subbaiah Salai. Vehicles could also be parked on Bazaar Saint Laurant Street.

People who planned to attend the function are advised to follow COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Alwal said in the release.


