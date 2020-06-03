Tamil Nadu

Traders welfare body moves court against collection of user fee

The petitioner has sought a direction, to restrain a private party from collecting user fees from traders operating from a market at a bus stand in Kaliyakkavilai

A Kanniyakumari-based traders welfare association has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to stop the collection of user fees being levied on traders by a licensee, even though they were operating from temporary premises.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Sunil representing the Kaliyakkavilai Thinasari Santhai Viyabarigal Nala Sangam based in Kaliyakkavilai, Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner said that exorbitant fees were being levied on the traders. In his petition, Sunil said that the traders were operating from the Kaliyakkavilai daily market. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the market was moved to the bus stand in order to ensure physical distancing norms.

The main contention of the petitioner was that the licensee, who collected various fees from the traders at the public market, has also moved to the bus stand and started collecting user fees and other charges from traders and the public who come to the market.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Kanniyakumari Collector, Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, Nagercoil and the Executive Officer of the Kaliyakkavilai Town Panchayat to restrain the private party from collecting such fees.

Hearing the plea of the traders welfare body, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan ordered notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

