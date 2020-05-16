Traders want exemption from property tax and GST

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu wants the State government to consider exemption of property tax and Goods and Services Tax for commercial establishments and hotels for a year.

In a press release, the traders’ body president A.M. Vikramaraja said the commercial establishments must be allowed to open their shops to check the stock and protect traders from further loss. The lockdown had affected the livelihood of many traders and workers and posed a threat to their investment.

Moreover, the State government must also consider waiving 50% of the electricity charges for commercial establishments. The charter of demands include transport facilities for employees to reach their workplace and opening of hair salons to help the workers severely affected during the lockdown. Measures must be taken to credit the cash aid for small vendors in their bank accounts, the release said.