Traders shut shops for resumption of bridge work in Vaniyambadi town 

January 23, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

More than 500 traders in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur on Tuesday closed their shops in support of other residents for immediate resumption of road over bridge (ROB) work, which would replace the existing manned railway crossing (LC 81) near the railway station in the town.

Traders said that the railway level crossing connects the Old Town with the New Town. “We closed our shops as local business was affected due to delay in movement of goods laden lorries and trucks at the level crossing. Ambulances also wait for long at the facility,” said B. Madheswaran, President, Vaniyambadi All Traders Welfare Association.

However, residents said that the level crossing has been closed frequently. It has affected the movement of vehicles including government and school buses on both sides of the level crossing. Residents, including office goers, traders and students, have to wait at the level crossing for at least 20 minutes before it is opened for traffic.

Originally, the bridge project was proposed in 2007 at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore replacing the railway level crossing. Due to procedural delays, the project was again taken up by the State government in 2011 with a revised estimate of ₹17 crore. The project will be done jointly by the Southern Railway and the State Highways department.

Since then, the project was hit due to land acquisition. In January 2019, as a stop-gap measure to address the land acquisition issue, the State government changed the project into a new subway at a cost of ₹22 crore. In fact, the railway level crossing was also closed to facilitate the subway work. However, due to delay in commencing the work, the Madras High Court subsequently directed the Southern Railway to open the level crossing for public use.

At present, the railway level crossing divides Vaniyambadi into two areas such as Old Town in the east and New Town in the west. The Old Town is a thickly populated residential settlement with three colleges, and the municipality. The New Town, which is closer to the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), has almost all public facilities such as bus terminus, government taluk hospital, police station, market, schools, sub-registrar office, banks and taluk office. As a result, residents have to wait at the level crossing to reach these public facilities every day. As an alternative route, they can take a detour of at least five kms to reach these facilities.