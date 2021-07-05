Traders seek early processing of license applications of firecracker shops

Virudhunagar

05 July 2021 13:34 IST

Last minute inspections and renewals affect sales during Deepavali, the traders have said, and submitted a memorandum with regard to this to the TN Industries Minister

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders has sought the intervention of the State Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, in simplifying the procedures for granting license for permanent and temporary cracker shop.

“The Explosives Rules have scope for the authorities to give license for permanent cracker shops for a period of five years. However, the officials give the licenses only for one to three years according to their whims and fancies,” said its State president, V. Rajachandrasekaran. This kind of practice puts lot of work load not only on the officials, but also on the traders, as the officials keep them guessing for months whenever they go for renewal of their licenses.

“The applications that are given in as early as February or March are taken for scrutiny only one month before the [Deepavali] festival,” he said. The licenses for permanent shops with crackers up to 500 kg are given by Commissioner of Police in city limits and by District Revenue Officers in rural limits.

The license for bigger shops with fireworks up to 1,500 kg are given by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. “PESO usually gives the license for up to 5 years,” he said.

Stating that inspections of officials from village administrative officers up to the District Revenue Officer take a long time when the process is taken up at the last minute, the traders wanted the officials to clear the applicants within a stipulated period.

“As a result of pending applications for licenses, many traders are forced to keep their fireworks in unlicensed places as the festival approaches closer. The traders will be in a dilemma as to whether they should proceed with their procurement, create infrastructure, find manpower and other activities or wait for the license,” Mr. Rajachandrasekaran said.

Similarly, the licenses for temporary shops can be given one month ahead of Deepavali. However, the officials call for applications only 15 days ahead of the festival and the traders end up having their actual sale for five days to one week.

“This often affects sale of goods during Deepavali,” he added.

The traders have given a memorandum to the Minister. They have also sought stringent implementation on the ban of online sales of fireworks.