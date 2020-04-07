Traders, ryots don’t have to pay charges till Apr. 30

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a waiver of the market cess and various other charges payable by farmers and traders till April 30. The decision was taken to increase the movement of essential foodgrains, vegetables and fruits and to ensure the smooth supply of such commodities to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the 1% market cess levied on traders who win bids for agricultural produce from farmers in as many as 272 markets across the State will be waived.

A senior government official explained that the waiver of the cess was aimed at encouraging more people to take part in the bidding process. The official added that even if the lockdown is lifted after April 14, the concessions would remain in place till April 30.

Cold storage facilities

Mr. Palaniswami also announced a waiver of the charges collected from farmers for storing their agricultural produce in cold storage facilities in various districts. Since many farmers were not getting a good price for their produce, they could avail themselves of these facilities for free, he said.

The Chief Minister said farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will be granted loans of up to ₹10 lakh so that they could get some working capital.

An additional 500 mobile units for selling vegetables and fruits will be introduced in urban areas, he added.

Farmers could call the State-wide helplines 044-22253884, 22253885, 22253496 and 9500091904 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for any assistance relating to agriculture and horticulture.