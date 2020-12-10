Traders’ body to participate in farmers protest

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankankalin Peramaippu has decided to participate in farmers’ protest against farm laws.
In a press release, its president A.M.Vikramaraja said the Central government must withdraw the amendment to remove agricultural products from the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act as it would otherwise lead to escalation in prices. The State government must publish a gazette notification about the Centre’s amendment to provide cess exemption for agricultural produce.
A separate Ministry for water resources must be formed by the State government to focus more on linking of rivers, creation of more waterbodies and construction of check dams. The government must formulate projects to conserve rainwater for the needs of farmers and people.
He also demanded that the issues in the Goods and Services Tax portal must be resolved. The traders’ body also wanted the State government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to families of merchants who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Moreover, measures must be taken to provide relief to traders who were affected during the recent heavy downpour on a war-footing basis.
