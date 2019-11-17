Traders announce shutdown in Dharmapuri on Monday

Dharmapuri Vanigar Sangam has announced a one-day token shut down on Monday to protest the shifting of P.R.Rajagopal Gownder Bus Station.

The bus stand, centrally located with easy access for the public, students and commuters travelling from far off villages, is proposed to be shifted.

The Anaithu Vanigar Sangam, Dharmapuri, called upon the public to extend their support to the protest.