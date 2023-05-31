Trade unions oppose outsourcing of jobs in Erode Corporation

May 31, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Condemning the Erode Corporation’s move to implement solid waste management activities through an agency or a contractor, three trade unions have decided to begin indefinite strike from June 15 and served notice to the Corporation Commissioner here.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued a Government Order No. 116, dated August 24, 2022, that said that workers for waste collection and segregation, cleaning and fogging should be filled through outsourcing. The order said that workers, who are currently in service, can continue till their retirement while vacancies should be filled only through outsourcing. The order caused panic among the workers in the Corporation who are working on contract basis for the last 10 years.

As per the proceedings of the Director of Municipal Administration dated February 17, 2023, permission was given to the Erode Corporation for engaging service provider or agency or contractor for implementation of solid waste management activities based on the waste generated per day. About 257 tonnes per day was generated in all the 60 wards and a sum of ₹3,905.52 was fixed per day while the total estimated cost for a year was fixed at ₹43.60 crore. The civic body recently floated e-tender for selecting the contractor for a period of three years for carrying out solid waste management activities. Tenders can be submitted online till June 26 and will be opened on June 27.

As per Rule 59(1) of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Rules, Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers Association (CITU), Erode District Local Bodies Workers Association (AITUC) and Erode District Local Bodies General Workers Development Association (LPF) served strike notice that they intend to begin their indefinite strike from June 15 or at a later date.

The notice said that workers on temporary and contract basis were appointed by the Corporation for solid waste management activities and were working for over 10 years now. But outsourcing the work would affect their livelihood and the tender should be withdrawn. The notice wanted the Corporation to continue carrying out the works and also make workers, who had worked for 480 days, to be made permanent. All the conservancy workers should be given equal wage for equal work and they should be given their salary on the first of every month, the notice said.

S. Chinnasamy, district president of AITUC, told The Hindu that about 883 temporary workers and over 1,000 women self-help group members, employed as daily wage workers, would be affected if jobs were outsourced. He wanted the civic body to withdraw the tender and observe temporary workers as permanent workers.