Trade unionists and activists call T.N.’s amendment to Factories Act vague

April 22, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The amendment passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday to the Factories Act, 1948, for ostensibly providing “flexibility” in work hours, but would in effect enable select factories to extend work hours of employees, has attracted widespread criticism.

The intent of the amendment seems to be the same as that of the one passed in BJP-ruled Karnataka in February. However, trade unionists and activists said, compared to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu’s amendment was sweeping, vague and could lead to misuse.

While the Tamil Nadu government assured other political parties and the public on Friday that the weekly cap of a maximum of 48 hours of work would be maintained and only those who voluntarily opt [for such flexibility in work hours] could be made to work for longer hours, none of these safeguards found an explicit mention in the amendment. In contrast, Karnataka’s amendment mentioned them specifically.

Section 51, 52, 54, 55, 56 and 59 of the Factories Act deal with the norms on weekly hours, weekly holidays, daily hours, intervals for rest, spread over (maximum time spent in factory including intervals), and extra wages for overtime, respectively.

Karnataka’s Bill specifically amended section 54 (daily hours), 55 (intervals for rest), 56 (spread over), and 59 (extra wages for overtime). Amendment made to section 54 said the daily maximum work hours could be increased from the present limit of nine to 12 hours, subject to a maximum of 48 hours in a week with the remaining days being paid holidays. Such a change was subject to the written consent of the workers. Further, it amended Section 65 of the Factories Act, which already provided the option of exemption from the work hour norms for certain situations like emergencies, to reflect the changes made to Section 54, 55, 56 and 59.

Instead of such specific amendments, Tamil Nadu’s amendment introduced a new Section “65-A Power to exempt in special cases”, which can override Section 65. This new section, in effect, stated that the government could provide complete exemption from any or all provisions of Sections 51, 52, 54, 55, 56 and 59 of the Act for any particular period to any factory through gazette notifications, “subject to such conditions and restrictions”.

Ramapriya Gopalakrishnan, an advocate of Madras High Court who specialises in labour laws, said her initial reaction seeing the “short” amendment Bill of Tamil Nadu was that it was “sketchy”. She acknowledged the possibility that the government may take a defence, stating that safeguards on things like maximum work hours per week, intervals and the need for workers’ consent would be mentioned in separate gazette notifications to be issued for exemptions to the factories on a case-by-case basis.

However, she said, there would not be any transparency in such an approach. Such safeguards should be part of the Act, which is debated in the Assembly and available in the public domain, and not in specific notifications to be issued for each company. Arguing that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s amendments were exploitative of the workforce, she said Karnataka’s was at least straightforward. K. Kanagaraj, State executive committee member of CPI (M) and a trade unionist, said the perception that Tamil Nadu had increased work hours from nine to 12 was wrong, as the amendment was sweeping and did not have any specifics. “In a way, it is vague and more dangerous than that of Karnataka,” he said.

Another difference between the amendments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was that the amendment done by the former to Section 66 relaxed the present work hour norms for women.

While Tamil Nadu government said its amendment would help women employees, it remained silent on Section 66.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and C.V. Ganesan could not be reached for a comment on Saturday.

