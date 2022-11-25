‘TracKD’ app rolled out to keep tabs on habitual offenders

November 25, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have launched “TracKD”, an application that will help them in real-time monitoring of known delinquents across the State.

As part of the initiative, details of more than 30,000 habitual offenders belonging to all the 39 districts and nine commissionerates in the State have been digitised. The profile of the suspects comprising details of their latest photograph, fingerprints, address, criminal history and the status of cases against them would be available in the application, police sources said.

Developed by a team headed by Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Greater Chennai Police, the application would give to supervisory officers details such as the number of criminals in jail, how many bound over under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, alerts on expiry of bonds, status of cases with pending trial.

The application would classify the suspects based on the nature of offence, modus operandi and the gang involved which would be useful to investigators to narrow down on the criminals.

According to Mr. Sinha, field-level police personnel visiting the house or known location of criminals to record their presence would now use the application to update the same.

“If the offender is not present at home, there will be options in the application to enter details such as since when he or she is absent, last known location and so on. Close monitoring of such rowdies will help in preventing revenge murders and other anti-social activities of the criminals,” he said.

The application that will effectively involve the local police in checking the activities of habitual offenders in their respective jurisdictions could be used by senior officers throughout the State for follow-up action. All police officials in the field and police station level tasked with the duty of monitoring the activities of history sheet criminals could update the data, Mr. Sinha said.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu launched “TracKD” in the police headquarters on Friday.

The application would have separate servers and it would not be part of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), police sources added.

