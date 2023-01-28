Tracing the struggle for temple entry in Tamil Nadu

January 28, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

2023, the New Year started with hope for Dalits of Eduthavainatham village in Kallakurichi district as they entered the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple there for the first time. Despite being under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of Tamil Nadu, the temple remained out of reach for the Dalits.

On January 2, while around 250 Dalits entered the temple and offered worship with the protection of the police and the district administration, it remains to be seen whether they will continue to use the temple without any opposition from the caste Hindus. Last year, the Dalit panchayat president of the village V. Sudha alleged that she was prevented from hoisting the national flag at the local government school on Republic day, indicating the presence of caste discrimination in the village.

The issue in Eduthavainatham regarding temple entry is not an isolated one in Tamil Nadu, which continues to witness struggles, big and small, of Dalits trying to assert their right to enter, worship and participate in festivals in many temples against backlash from caste Hindus.

The struggle for castes considered “avarnas” by the Hindu orthodoxy to enter temples, especially the ones maintained under Agama traditions, can be traced even back to the 7th-8th century AD with the tribulations faced by Nandanar, a Dalit, in entering Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, as documented in the Bhakti literature.

In modern history, one of the earliest documented temple entry struggles in present day Tamil Nadu were the attempts made by the Nadar community in the second half of 19th century in multiple places, especially in the southern region, where they faced severe discrimination despite making economic progress.

“The economic rise of the Nadar community and their attempts to achieve a social status commensurate with their new economic position inevitably brought the community into conflict with the higher castes,” says Robert L Hardgrave, Jr, in his book The Nadars of Tamilnad — The Political Culture of a Community in Change, published in 1969.

The book documents various struggles mounted by Nadars, mainly by the elite section of the community, to earn the right to worship in temples, which were unsuccessful and often ended up in violence.

In one particular case, the Raja of Ramnad filed a case against the Nadars for entering the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Kamudi on May 14, 1897 and the subordinate court ruled against the entry two years later. The Nadars raised money and took the case first to the High Court of Judicature at Madras and then even to the Privy Council in London, but failed to get a favourable verdict.

The 1920s witnessed sporadic struggles related to temple entry in a few places. The most important of which was the struggle in Vaikom, which went on for more than a year in the 1924-25 period.

An attempt at the Easwaran Temple in Erode in late 1920s, but did not spearhead it.

The fillip to temple entry for Dalits as a focussed campaign came as a consequence of the Poona Pact of 1932, signed between Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and Hindu leaders. By signing the pact, Ambedkar declined his support for a separate electorate for Dalits, proposed by the British.

Soon after the pact, Gandhi started the Harijan Sevak Sangh, sensing the urgency to deal with the caste problem more seriously. Mr. Ragupathi says that Gandhi’s focus on temple entry came from the need for protecting and reforming Hindu religion.

Ambedkar was not enthused by the push for temple entry by Gandhi. When C.S. Ranga Iyer introduced the Hindu Temple Entry Disabilities Removal Bill with the full backing of Gandhi in March 1933, Ambedkar strongly expressed his reservations about the Bill. The Bill allowed entry of Dalits to the temple, provided the majority of the caste Hindus in the region express their approval through a referendum. His statement on the Bill is worth quoting in detail to understand his standpoint better..

“..the Bill does not regard untouchability in temples as a sinful custom. It regards untouchability merely as a social evil not necessarily worse than social evils of other sorts. For, it does not declare untouchability as such to be illegal. Its binding force is taken away, only, if a majority decides to do so. Sin and immorality cannot become tolerable because a majority is addicted to them or because the majority chooses to practise them,” he said.

Arguing that the Depressed Classes did not need temple entry from a materialistic point of view, Ambedkar said that a Depressed Class person who is interested in their material welfare was prepared to say to the Hindus that, “to open or not to open your temples is a question for you to consider and not for me to agitate. If you think, it is bad manners not to respect the sacredness of human personality, open your temples and be a gentleman. If you rather be a Hindu than be a gentleman, then shut the doors and damn yourself for I don’t care to come.”

For a religiously-minded Depressed Class person, he said the decision on supporting the Bill would depend on whether Gandhi and the Hindus thought of temple entry as the final goal or as a first step for the advancement of social status of the Depressed Classes within the Hindu fold.

“If the Hindu religion is to be a religion of social equality then an amendment of its code to provide temple-entry is not enough. What is required is to purge it of the doctrine of Chaturvarna,” he said.

Rettaimalai Srinivasan expressed his concerns as well. “When a Depressed Classes member is permitted to enter into the caste Hindu temples he would not be taken into any one of the four castes, but treated as man of fifth or the last or the lower caste, a stigma worse than the one to be called an untouchable,” he said.

M.C. Rajah, on the other hand, supported the Bill. He, however, introduced two more Bills in the Central Legislative Assembly - one to amend Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which he thought was being misused to restrain Dalits from exercising their right to access public utilities and the other the Untouchability Abolition Bill. Both these Bills along with the Bill introduced by Ranga Iyer were not passed due to lack of support from the majority Hindus in the Assembly.

Chitra Subramanian, who writes and researches on Gandhi, argues that his action and thoughts in that period should be seen in appropriate context. She stressed that Gandhi’s resolve to eradicate untouchability was strong even when he was in South Africa and it was evident also from the extensive tour he undertook in 1933-34 across the country to campaign against untouchability and to raise funds for HSS.

On Gandhi’s moderate approach and repeated advice to Dalits to not enter the temples by force or without the support of caste Hindu, which could be seen as contrasting with his advocacy for civil disobedience in the freedom struggle, she said that it should be viewed from the lack of full support from the Congress dominated by privileged castes. She said that one of the reasons for Gandhi to start HSS was because he could not achieve the work through Congress.

Historian Ramachandra Guha’s, in his book Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World, makes a similar argument. “In his struggle to abolish untouchability, Gandhi was caught between radicals and reactionaries. For some, like Ambedkar, he was going too slow. For others, like the priestly orthodoxy, he was going too fast. There was a third group unhappy with Gandhi’s social reform work. This comprised many of his own partymen,” he says.

Despite Gandhi’s push, the temple entry movement did not witness any significant wins until 1936 when the HSS decided to intensify the campaign. In November that year, the Maharaja of Travancore Sree Chithira Thirunal issued the Temple Entry Proclamation, allowing depressed classes to enter all temples. The proclamation by a Hindu king was taken as a significant move that would help temple entry in other places, especially in neighbouring Madras Presidency.

In August 1938, M.C. Rajah, who was now a member of the Madras Legislative Assembly, pushed for two Bills. One was to enable the civil disabilities faced by Dalits in accessing government jobs and public utilities and the other to facilitate temple entry.

While the first one was passed, the second one was defeated because of the withdrawal of support by C. Rajagopalachari, who, while reiterating his support for temple entry in the Assembly, argued that the time was not yet opportune for the Bill.

The Assembly, however, passed a separate Bill introduced by Rajaji in December 1938 to enable temple entry in Malabar region of the Madras Presidency, provided the majority of the local community of caste Hindus support the entry in temples located in their areas.

The significant breakthrough came when A. Vaidyanatha Iyer, the president of HSS in Madras Presidency, led a group of Dalits and a person from Nadar community into the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and offered prayers on July 8, 1939. Hailed as a major achievement by Gandhi, Rajaji and other leaders, this breakthrough paved the way for temple entry in many other temples soon after.

However, the momentum once again subsided until in 1947 when the Madras Presidency finally passed the Madras Bill Authorisation Bill, removing any prerequisites for temple entry and throwing open all temples to all castes.

While almost all of the big temples in Tamil Nadu became accessible to Dalits around independence, a significant number of smaller temples continue to be inaccessible, often becoming arenas of conflicts between the Dalits and caste Hindus.

In many places like Kandadevi in Sivaganga district and Kallimedu in Nagapattinam district, the caste Hindus have preferred not to conduct temple festivals at all rather than allowing the Dalits to participate in equal footing in them.

Historian and writer Stalin Rajangam said that the history of temple entry protests of Dalits are often restricted to traditional temples like Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, which are run according to Agamas and in which Brahmins exert hegemonic influence.

“Similar Dalit resurgence in temples in rural Tamil Nadu, which hold a lot of property and are controlled by backward classes, are often ignored. It has not been recorded in history perhaps because it is politically inconvenient for the political class in Tamil Nadu. Scheduled caste temple entry protests have always been happening, but they are gaining more spotlight because of the explosion of social media,” he said.

Villupuram MP and writer D. Ravikumar said that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi doesn’t take up temple entry of Dalits as a movement as it could lead to social unrest. However, Mr. Ravikumar said that the mainstream ‘big tent’ parties that have a large social base must involve the non-Dalit communities to resolve issues regarding entry of Dalits in rural temples controlled by backward communities.

“The people have always been pushing for temple entry. The temples in Tamil Nadu are either under HR and CE or they function as private/village temples in rural areas. The private temples in rural areas are usually under the management of the castes Hindus, and there are issues with allowing Dalits to worship in several of these temples. SC people usually will not have a proper temple and often it will look like a makeshift temple. The temples run by caste Hindus will be considered as a ‘common temple’ in the village and they would organise festivals in the village and usually, these temple authorities will not seek funds for the running of the temple from Dalits. Even in many HR and CE temples, backward castes dominate,” he said.

Asked why VCK has not taken temple entry movement as its agenda, Mr. Ravikumar said, “As a party, we don’t push for temple entry. Whenever there is a problem, we intervene. We don’t instigate it as it would create communal tension. Various forms of untouchability are still being followed; it cannot be resolved in one day but there are no easy solutions. Parties with a large social base (like Left parties, DMK, AIADMK and Congress) have a big role to play in involving non-Dalit communities to reform the society. In the past, Congress has done it and it should revive that tradition of social reform. Every developed state would have experienced a social reform agenda.”

VCK assembly floor leader, Sinthanai Selvan, who admits that he got into politics after getting involved in Gandhari Amman temple issue in Kurinjakkulam in early 1990s, said that it is easier to identify temples in rural Tamil Nadu where Dalits are able to worship without any issue as the Dalit community continue to face issues in temples across Tamil Nadu.

“In the Gandhari Amman temple issue, the caste Hindus protested against the construction of the temple in Dalit neighbourhood of the village because the deity has one leg over the other. Caste Hindus ( Naickers) said how can a deity putting one leg over the other be built in their neighbourhood. Somesay that the objection was because the goddess is ‘fierce’ and it should not be built facing the caste-Hindu side of the village. Similarly, in Seshasamudram village in Kallakurichi district (formerly, Villupuram district), the caste Hindus (Vanniyars) protested that the temple car of the Dalits should not enter the common road of the village. So, it is easy to identify temples where there are no conflicts. Those are far and few,” he said.

