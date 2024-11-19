Tracing the history of old roads in Madras

Recently, I came across on Google Books the complete House of Commons papers for the year 1862 and tucked away in that was a valuable minute — from the District Engineer of Madras to the Chief Secretary, Fort St. George. The document is numbered 1702 and dated April 10, 1861. It is in response to a circular querying the state of roads and other means of travel in Madras Presidency. While much of it is technical, what I gleaned were the stories behind some road names in the city.

There are two thoroughfares named Arcot here. The first is Arcot Road and the second is Arcot Street. The latter, in T. Nagar, was originally Arcot Mudaliar Road, though as to which of the worthies of that community it commemorated, I don’t know. When caste names were done away with, this became Arcot Street. But Arcot Road I am glad to learn from the above minute, dated 1861, was genuinely Old Arcot Road. It was the “old road from Madras to Streepermatoor and which, starting from Nungumbaukum, passes under the Chumbrumbaukum tank to Streepermatoor”. If this road was old in 1861, I wonder what its real age is.

Today, the road exists substantially as it is described, but it has several names on its route. At Nungambakkam, it begins as Kodambakkam High Road (now Dr. MGR Road), becomes Arcot Road and then Kunrathur Road in which incarnation it reaches the Chembarambakkam Tank where it becomes the Kunrathur-Sriperumbudur Road, changes its name to Sirukalathur Main Road for a while and then becomes Kunrathur-Sriperumbudur Road once again. It reaches Sriperumbudur in that name and form.

The road merges with the Bangalore-Chennai Highway and eventually reaches Arcot. It must have been the route through which troops and messengers scurried between Madras and Arcot at one time. That was until the Nawab himself became a Madras resident, in 1768.

Two other roads caught my attention. The first is a road recorded as being “near the northern entrance to St. Thomas’ Mount, and then crossing the Mount Road, and passing through the Bengali Bazaar, joins the main road at the south end of St. Thomas’ Mount”. As to which road this is I do not know, but Bengali Bazaar was intriguing. Corporation records reveal that this is now M(uthu) K(umarasamy) N(aicker) Road, Alandur. It probably traces its name to the time in the 1750s when Major Stringer Lawrence brought Bengali regiments to fight the Arcot wars here. This may also mark the beginning of Bengalis coming to Chennai.

My final road for today (I have not yet exhausted the minute) is Pondicherry Road — there is a short stretch by that name in Kottur village, near Kotturpuram. The minute records that “the old coast road from Madras to Pondicherry is almost obliterated and only here and there traces of the old line can be seen by the trees that formed the avenue”. It is evident from this that there was a road that stretched by the coast. This is supplemented by Ananda Ranga Pillai’s diaries where he says the road to Fort St. George was along the coast, by the Adyar, to Mylapore and then onwards. It is very likely that Pondicherry Road in Kottur is the last surviving reminder of that historic route through which French and British troops may have marched time and again. Of course, going by that logic, we cannot say that Baroda Street in Mambalam is the road from Madras to Baroda. But there must be some reason for the name which I am yet to fathom.

(V. Sriram is a writer and historian.)

