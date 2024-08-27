T.R. Ganapathy Iyer, the go-getter of Gopalapuram

Why is it that some stories for a book emerge after it has been printed? I have had experience of this on several occasions. I sometimes berate myself for faulty or at best incomplete research and at other times console myself that they did emerge, albeit belatedly.

These were my thoughts as I progressed with my Gopalapuram Heritage Walk last week, which was held as part of Madras Day/Week celebrations. Several residents, many of them senior, and sprightly, citizens joined in and made all the difference. They added nuggets of information at various locations, stories that I could have never found out from published sources. And among these, the one I have chosen to write about today concerns T.R. Ganapathy Iyer.

Shoring up a business

To those of us interested in the corporate history of Madras, he is the founder of the Rane Group. Born in present day Kerala in 1892, he migrated to Bombay when not yet 20 and found employment in a local firm dealing with auto parts. From there, he moved to Rane Limited, the creation of a Vamanrao Rane. When the founder died, Iyer was one of the key people to shore up the business and eventually he became important enough for the firm to send him to Madras to set up a branch here.

Arriving here in 1930, Ganapathy Iyer settled in Gopalapuram, then a fledgling colony, and went about establishing Rane (Madras) Limited, dealing in vehicles. A parting of ways with the Bombay company came about in 1934 and thereafter, though Iyer retained the old name, he and his Rane (Madras) were on their own. In short, his was a life in automobiles.

However, what is of interest is the number of other businesses that Ganapathy Iyer was involved in. That he initially sold typewriters along with auto components emerges from an advertisement in the Music Academy archives. In 1939, he wanted to get into life insurance and when the Rane board objected, he set up a separate company — Vanguard Insurance, with his friend and socialist/freedom fighter H.D. Raja. He promoted Madras Finance Corporation which was into leasing and financing the purchase of vehicles. He also helped Raja set up Nalin Publicity Bureau which handled the advertisements of Rane.

But that he was into real estate development in a big way came to light only during the heritage walk. We were walking through Ganapathy Colony, which is just off North Gopalapuram, and one of the old timers, Vittal Rao Parthasarathy, wondered as to whether the name had anything to do with Ganapathy Iyer. He promised to find out more and sent a message a couple of days later. His informant was another senior resident, a Sundaram.

Apparently, Ganapathy Iyer acquired a large tract of land in North Gopalapuram and resided there in the early 1930s. The house was called Meena Baugh. In 1937, this was brought up for sale, most likely to fund the promoter’s stake in Rane as the company went public. Meena Baugh was divided into plots of two grounds and sold, with the entire area becoming Ganapathy Iyer Colony. The caste suffix was dropped in the 1980s.

Donated to school

Ganapathy Iyer then moved to Trichur House on Conran Smith Road where he resided till his death in August 1946. This was donated by the family to the Gopalapuram Girls School, which continues to operate from the same premises even today. The Rane business was taken over by Ganapathy Iyer’s son-in-law L.L. Narayan who took the big jump into manufacturing in the 1960s. The subsequent history of Rane is well known.

(V. Sriram is a writer and historian.)

