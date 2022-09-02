T.R. Baalu to get Kalaignar Award at ‘Mupperum Vizha’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK MP T.R. Baalu with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMK on Friday announced the list of awardees for its annual ‘Mupperum Vizha’, to be held in Virudhunagar on September 15.

Party treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu will be presented the Kalaignar Award. Sampoornam Swaminathan will be presented the Periyar Award. Era Mohan will get the Anna Award, while C.P. Thirunavukkarasu will be given the Pavendar Award. Coonoor Srinivasan will get the Perasiriyar Award, according to a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Baalu met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at Chennai airport, where the latter conveyed his wishes to the DMK MP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app