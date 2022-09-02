T.R. Baalu to get Kalaignar Award at ‘Mupperum Vizha’

The DMK on Friday announced the list of awardees for its annual ‘Mupperum Vizha’, to be held in Virudhunagar on September 15.

Party treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu will be presented the Kalaignar Award. Sampoornam Swaminathan will be presented the Periyar Award. Era Mohan will get the Anna Award, while C.P. Thirunavukkarasu will be given the Pavendar Award. Coonoor Srinivasan will get the Perasiriyar Award, according to a press release.

Mr. Baalu met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at Chennai airport, where the latter conveyed his wishes to the DMK MP.