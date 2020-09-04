Tamil Nadu

T.R. Baalu set to be elected unopposed to DMK post

The election of DMK treasurer Duraimurugan as the party’s general secretary and Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu as treasurer has become a foregone conclusion as no rival candidates are in the fray.

Thursday was the last day for filing of nominations for the two top posts, and no other nominations were received than those of Mr. Duraimurugan and Mr. Baalu.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday.

“Since this is a byelection, their election will formally be announced by party president M.K. Stalin at the general council meeting on September 9,” a senior leader said. The post of general secretary fell vacant after the death of veteran leader K. Anbazhagan earlier this year.

Sep 4, 2020

