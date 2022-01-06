T.R. Baalu demands resignation of T.N. Governor

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 00:55 IST

Governor has not sent NEET exemption Bill for Presidential assent, he says

DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for not forwarding the Bill seeking exemption from NEET for undergraduate medical course admission for Presidential assent.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi after an all-party MPs’ delegation was “denied appointment” to meet Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time in a week, Mr. Baalu said the Governor had not sent the Bill even three months after it was adopted in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

“The Chief Minister himself met the Governor to request him to send the Bill to the Home Minister so that it could be placed before the President. It [not forwarding the Bill] is against the Constitution. The Governor who took oath in the name of the Constitution had buried it fathom deep,” Mr. Baalu charged. Reiterating that the Governor was responsible for the stalemate, Mr. Baalu said even though the Tamil Nadu delegation was given an appointment on December 29, it was cancelled at the last minute and the subsequent efforts to meet the Home Minister failed to materialise.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Unable to meet Shah’

“He is not meeting us even after a letter from the President’s office informed us that our request had been forwarded to Mr. Shah. We were told Mr. Shah would take action on our request. We expected an invitation from Mr. Shah for a meeting. But it has not happened. It is highly condemnable,” Mr. Baalu said.

He said while the Governor had failed to forward the resolution, Mr. Shah’s action suggested that he was in agreement with Governor. Mr. Baalu felt political reasons could be behind Mr. Shah’s refusal to meet him and other MPs from State.