ADVERTISEMENT

T.R. Baalu demands expunging of Modi and Smriti Irani’s remarks on Minister E.V. Velu’s speech

August 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T.R. Baalu

Leader of the DMK parliamentary party T.R. Baalu on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the expunging of the “misleading” and “defamatory” remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E.V. Velu over a recent speech of his.

In their replies to a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Modi and Ms. Irani attacked the DMK and the Congress by citing Mr. Velu’s speech, in which he had reportedly said the word ‘India’ did not have any impact on his party once upon a time.

Attaching a copy of the video of Mr. Velu’s speech at an awards function in Chennai on August 5, 2023, Mr. Baalu said Mr. Modi and Ms. Irani had misled the House by misquoting the Tamil Nadu Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their remarks should be expunged, as they were “against records, misleading, casting aspersions, defamatory, and incriminatory in nature”. Moreover, he argued that since Mr. Velu was not a member of the Lok Sabha, the allegations should not have been made against him in his absence, without providing advance notice to the Speaker.

He said the remarks of Mr. Modi and Ms. Irani on August 10 and 9, respectively, should be expunged, as they were against the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US