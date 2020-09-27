T.R. Baalu condemns Agriculture Minister, Secretary for supporting farm bills

CHENNAI

27 September 2020 00:09 IST

Legislation against the interests of farmers, says DMK leader

DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Saturday said the argument of Agriculture Minister Duraikannu and Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi that the newly-enacted Farm Bills would benefit the farmers was unacceptable and against the interests of farmers.

“The AIADMK government supported the bills in both Houses of Parliament to escape CBI raids. The AIADMK government has become panicky after the DMK and its alliance partners announced a State-wide demonstration,” he claimed in a statement.

Mr. Baalu said at a time when farmers in the country were boiling over the likely consequences of the legislation, the Minister and the Secretary supporting it was highly condemnable.

“The Minister from the Delta district and the Secretary were under compulsion to justify the legislation to save the Chief Minister post of Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he said and added that it was regrettable.

Minimum support price

Mr. Baalu accused Mr. Bedi of expressing views in favour of corporate houses when he opined that there was a provision to levy 150% penalty on corporate houses if they reduced the minimum support price. “What is the need for the Secretary to give such an explanation? There is no reference to minimum support price in the legislation as mentioned by the Secretary,” he said.