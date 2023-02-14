TPDK leader rubbishes claims of LTTE leader Prabakaran being alive

February 14, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) vice-president and lawyer S. Doraisamy on Tuesday rubbished Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran’s claim that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam’s former chief Velupillai Prabakaran was still alive and he would emerge in public soon.

At a press conference here, he suspected that the Central intelligence agencies and the ruling BJP at the Centre were behind the claim made by Mr. Nedumaran. He was sure that the former LTTE chief would not remain underground for 13 years without attending to the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils.

He said there was evidence to accept that Prabakaran had died on May 18, 2009, and those who were claiming otherwise were doing for political reasons. Accompanied by his junior V. Elangovan, Mr. Doraisamy said all cases against Prabakaran before the Indian courts had been closed pursuant to the production of his death certificate.

The lawyer pointed out that the former LTTE chief was the prime accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. However, since he could not be secured, the prosecution had separated the case against him in 1992 and conducted the trial only against those who could be arrested by a Special Investigation Team.

The separated case was closed on May 10, 2010, on production of the death certificate and the special court for bomb blast cases in Poonnamallee declared that all charges against him would stand abated in view of his death, the lawyer added. He suspected some connection between BJP leaders’ recent visit to Sri Lanka and Mr. Nedumaran’s claim.