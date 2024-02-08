GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TPDK functionary arrested in Coimbatore for derogatory remarks on High Court’s order on temple entry

February 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a functionary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) for alleged derogatory remarks with regard to the recent order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the entry of people from other faith into temples in Tamil Nadu.

The arrested has been identified as Ranjith Kumar, who had been working as the person in-charge of the office of TPDK at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city.

According to the police, Kumar was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Ruthram Muthu, State vice-president of Bharat Sena. The complainant had sought action against Kumar, stating that the latter’s remarks on the order of the Madurai Bench of the High Court posted from his Facebook account on January 30 insulted Hindus and the religion.

The Kattoor police registered a case against Kumar for offence under Sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police officer said Kumar was arrested on Thursday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / religion and belief

