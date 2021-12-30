TPDK activists detained for protesting against RSS shakha in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

30 December 2021 16:18 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday, December 30, 3021 removed around 30 members of various outfits, including the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), who staged a demonstration condemning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for having conducted a ‘shakha’ on the premises of a private school.

The police said the protesters, led by TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, gathered outside the school at around 8 a.m. He alleged that the conduct of this event by the RSS volunteers would cause unrest and fear among the public.

Personnel from Saravanampatti police station, who were deployed at the spot, took them in a police vehicle within few minutes after the demonstration commenced. Mr. Ramakrishnan raised slogans to resist the police, was lifted by the personnel into the vehicle. Barricades were placed in front of the school’s entrance during the demonstration, according to the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters were later taken to a wedding hall in Vilankurichi, where they were detained.

The RSS has been conducting ‘Prathmik Shiksha Varg’, an orientation training programme, at the school premises from December 24. The programme will conclude on Friday, the police noted.