Town Panchayat Executive Officer arrested on graft charge

Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested the Executive Officer of Thiruvennainallur Town Panchayat on graft charges.

The accused, Murugan, Executive Officer, was arrested in his office by a team of DVAC on charges of demanding and accepting ₹1.80 lakh as bribe for issuing No Objection Certificate to Settu, a realtor of Salamedu in Villupuram for purchase of plots in the Town Panchayat.

Murugan allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh from the realtor. Settu lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Villupuram unit, following which a trap was laid, and the EO was arrested. Further investigations are on.