GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Town Panchayat Executive Officer arrested on graft charge

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested the Executive Officer of Thiruvennainallur Town Panchayat on graft charges.

The accused, Murugan, Executive Officer, was arrested in his office by a team of DVAC on charges of demanding and accepting ₹1.80 lakh as bribe for issuing No Objection Certificate to Settu, a realtor of Salamedu in Villupuram for purchase of plots in the Town Panchayat.

Murugan allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh from the realtor. Settu lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Villupuram unit, following which a trap was laid, and the EO was arrested. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.