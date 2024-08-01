ADVERTISEMENT

Town and country planning directorate extends deadlines

Published - August 01, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has extended the deadline for obtaining concurrence for educational institution buildings that have been constructed and started functioning before January 1, 2011 in non-plan areas.

The deadline, which was earlier fixed on August 1, 2024 has been extended by six months till January 31, 2025, an official release said.

If such constructed buildings exist in the non-plan area of notified hill villages of Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), then the instructions issued in February 2020 are to be followed, it said. Applications in this regard could be made through https://tcp.tn.gov.in/home.

The DTCP has also extended the deadline for receiving applications seeking to regularise unapproved layout and plots in hill areas, where a part or entire plots have been sold on or before October 20, 2016. The deadline has been extended till November 30, 2024.

