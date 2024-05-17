GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tourists urged to avoid travelling to the Nilgiris from May 18-20 as heavy rains are expected

Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna said 3,500 first-responders will be on high alert during the weekend and 456 relief centres have been identified

Updated - May 17, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 03:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris district Collector M. Aruna speaking at a rain preparedness meeting in Udhagamandalam on Friday, May 17, 2024

Nilgiris district Collector M. Aruna speaking at a rain preparedness meeting in Udhagamandalam on Friday, May 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, urged tourists to avoid travelling to The Nilgiris between Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20, due to heavy rain expected in the district.

Speaking to reporters after heading a disaster-preparedness meeting with officials from various government departments in Udhagamandalam on Friday, May 16, Ms. Aruna said that an ‘orange alert’ had been issued for the Nilgiris by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and heavy rains are expected from Friday onwards.

While she asked tourists planning to travel to the Nilgiris to reconsider, she also said that steps have been taken to ensure the safety of those who do decide to brave the inclement weather.

Ms. Aruna also said that areas vulnerable to flooding and landslips had been identified across the district. She said that 3,500 first responders will be on high alert during the weekend, and that 456 relief centres have been identified in case people need to be evacuated from their homes.

“A total of 25 fire service vehicles and more than 100 earth-movers and 25,000 sandbags are in a state of readiness, and can be deployed when and wherever necessary,” said Ms. Aruna.

The Collector also said that pregnant women who could potentially give birth over the next three days, living in areas that could be affected have been asked to get admitted to the government hospital in advance, so that they have ready access to medical help if necessary.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / weather news / tourism / rains / Monsoon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.