ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists, locals flock to village near Auroville for taste Manju Virattu

January 17, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bulls were let loose and made to run through the streets of Kuyilapalayam at Auroville near Puducherry, during the annual Manju Virattu event on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A festive spirit permeated Kuyilapalayam, a non-descript village near Auroville as large number of foreign tourists and locals flocked to the village square on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the annual ManjuVirattu or bull race event.

Tourists from countries in Europe turned up in large numbers in front of the local Pidariamman temple to watch the event.

ManjuVirattu, hosted by the village for the last six decades, served as a grand finale for the three-day Pongal festivities. Unlike Jallikattu, Manju Virattu does not involve taming the bulls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event commenced at 11.30 a.m. after pujas were performed at the temple. The deity was brought in a procession near the temple, where cattle, including bulls, cows and calves from the surrounding 22 villages, decked up with balloons and bananas were lined up for the race.

The bulls were let loose and made to run through the streets in the village. People including foreigners converged on both sides and cheered the bulls and clicked photographs.

According to Yatra Srinivasan, Director of Yatra Art and Culture Foundation, an organisation from Auroville, “Manju Virattu is an ancient Tamil tradition and the event is hugely popular among foreigners visiting Auroville. The Pongal festival is very significant here as none of the villagers from the Auroville bio region celebrate such an event.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US