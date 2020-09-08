Tourists can visit Kodaikanal from Wednesday

Dindigul

08 September 2020 14:01 IST

Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said that from now on, those applying for an e-pass to Kodaikanal can click on the ‘tourist’ category

Tourists from other districts can visit Kodaikanal from Wednesday (September 9), said Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Collector said that following representations from many applicants intending to visit the hill station as well as from various trade and tourist associations, the district administration has proposed to permit people from other districts to enter Kodaikanal from Wednesday onwards.

The Collector said that from now onwards, those applying for an e-pass to Kodaikanal can click on the ‘tourist’ category, which was not provided earlier on the online application. The government had earlier accorded permission only for marriages, deaths and for the return of stranded people.

Health authorities in Kodaikanal said that initially, only three tourist spots -- Bryant Park, Rose Garden and Chettiar Park would be open for the tourists. Other locations including Berijam Lake and Green Valley View and among others would be open in a phased manner after consultation with the Forest Department and other department officials.

Similarly, for residents from Dindigul district, a valid identity card (preferably Aadhaar card) would be sufficient for entry into the hill station, officials said and added that based on the arrival flow of tourists and the level of cooperation from them, the next phase of relaxations would be considered.

Meanwhile, the Kodaikanal Hotel Owners’ Association president, Abdul Gani Raja, welcomed the move of the district administration. “After five months, only now, we are hopeful of revival. People had started enquiring from September 1, but tourists had been unable to get the e-pass then,” he said. The association, he said, would cooperate with the officials concerned and he hoped the visitors would also adhere to the norms as announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

Carlton Hotels general manager Rajkumar Raman said that they have received enquiries for the past two days. Now that the district administration has given the e-pass approval for outsiders as well, room reservations would start from now on, he added.

However, eco-conscious people and some of the residents of Kodaikanal have expressed reservations and described the district administration’s e-pass approval as a hasty decision. When many of the health experts have still been telling people to stay indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic was still not over, such a move to permit people from all cities to come to Kodaikanal was not appropriate, they felt.