June 05, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a tree fell on him during horse riding at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), officials said. The victim has been identified as Janarthanam, 67, they said.

According to the officials, the tree fell due to strong winds near Hill Park on Baisaran track in Pahalgam and hit the victim. Both the rider and the horse died on the spot, officials said. The incident is being probed, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.