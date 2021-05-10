Tamil NaduNAMAKKAL 10 May 2021 15:33 IST
Comments
Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 10 May 2021 15:33 IST
Minister for Tourism M.Mathiventhan has tested positive for COVID-19 disease.
Mr. Mathiventhan informed through his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was going to isolate himself. He said his health was fine and thanked people for their affection.
Mr.Mathiventhan won from Rasipuram constituency in the recently-held Assembly elections.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...