Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19

NAMAKKAL

10 May 2021 15:33 IST

Minister for Tourism M.Mathiventhan has tested positive for COVID-19 disease.

Mr. Mathiventhan informed through his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was going to isolate himself. He said his health was fine and thanked people for their affection.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr.Mathiventhan won from Rasipuram constituency in the recently-held Assembly elections.