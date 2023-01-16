Tourism in T.N. has rebounded strongly post pandemic: Minister Ramachandran

January 16, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The tourism sector in Tamil Nadu has rebounded strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Monday.

Taking part in the Pongal celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Ramachandran said that following restrictions to tourism in 2019-2020 due to the pandemic, tourism rebounded in 2021 and 2022.

After restrictions were eased, more than 2 lakh foreign tourists and 11 crore domestic tourists visited [various parts] of Tamil Nadu since 2021. Terming this upturn in fortunes for the sector, “a remarkable achievement,” he added that lodging facilities and transportation have also been improved as the State focuses on environmental tourism, educational tourism, cultural tourism and medical tourism to bring in more visitors.

The Minister watched traditional dances and cultural events that were held as part of the celebrations.

Mr. Ramachandran also took part in an event to mark the death anniversary of John Sullivan, an English colonial administration who led the first colonial expedition up the Nilgiris mountains. He garlanded a bust of Sullivan located on Garden Road. Mr. Ramachandran said that Sullivan served as Coimbatore Collector between 1815 and 1830 and was responsible for the creation of the Ooty Lake. He said the memorial was set up to mark the bicentenary of the first colonial expedition to the Nilgiris: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the structure in 2022.

Also present at both events was Nilgiris collector, S.P. Amrith.