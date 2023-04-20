Tourism Dept. will develop destinations across State: Minister 

April 20, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will develop the 30-acre island at Muttukadu as a coastal tourism destination with amenities such as adventure sports, board-walks and bird watching decks at a cost of ₹5 crore. Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district will be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

Tabling the demand for grants for the Tourism Department in the Assembly, the Minister said the department had chalked out plans to develop Sittanavasal, an important ancient Jain Center, to attract tourists at a cost of ₹4 crore. A sum of ₹3 crore will be pumped into developing Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district as a heritage town.

Yercaud and Mathoor Aqueduct in Kanniyakumari would be developed at a cost of ₹10 crore and ₹3 crore respectively. There are plans to set up new viewpoints, besides upgrading the existing viewpoints, at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The Minister said Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, a UNESCO world heritage site, would be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore. While Manimuthar Dam in Tirunelveli would be developed as an eco-tourism destination with adventure tourism activities, a bio-diversity park and other amenities, Devala in the Nilgiris would be developed as a tourist destination with adventure sports, viewing decks and a flower garden in association with Horticulture Department at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Haridhranadhi Temple tank at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district and Anthiyur Periya Lake in Erode would soon have boating facilities/houses, he added.

The department would also conduct a feasibility study to establish floating restaurants on lakes in Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam and Coimbatore.

A detailed project report will be prepared to develop Kanniyakumari as an eco-tourism destination, the Minister said.