Tourism dept. to focus on upgrading and enhancing infrastructure

Island Ground in Chennai to be developed into a year-round mega event destination

Island Ground in Chennai to be developed into a year-round mega event destination

From upgrading tourism destinations and formulating new guidelines to attracting youngsters to visit tourist spots across the State, the Tamil Nadu Tourism department has lined up several plans, Minister M. Mathiventhan said in the Assembly on Thursday. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had inflicted a huge blow on the sector, the Minister said efforts were being made to increase footfall and revive the economy around tourist destinations.

Presenting the demands for grants for his department, he said the Island Ground in Chennai would be developed into a year-round mega event destination, and infrastructure would be upgraded at a cost of ₹10 crore. The drive-in restaurant there would be modernised and upgraded to a multi-cuisine restaurant with outdoor dining, open-air theatre, barbecue counter and a cafeteria at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh. The food and beverages business of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) would be developed as a separate vertical with distinct branding, and would be an independent profit centre. TTDC would also start a chain of fast food kiosks with the brand name ‘Quick Bites’ at Vandalur, Kovalam and Yercaud at a cost of ₹75 lakh.

“TTDC will take steps to increase the number of ‘Seegra Darshan’ tickets from 150 to 1,000 for the Tirupati tour package, in consultation with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams,” the Minister said, adding that these package tours, currently being operated from Chennai, would be launched in other major cities as well.

The department is also planning to set up caravan parks at two tourist destinations at a cost of ₹30 lakh. “We have also formulated detailed guidelines for the registration of caravan tour operators and caravan park operators, and will be rolling this out soon. We will also identify locations for the caravan parks soon,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC.

Several locations across Tamil Nadu would be developed and upgraded – Coutrallam at a cost of ₹15 crore, Muttam beach and Tirparappu falls in Kanniyakumari (₹6 crore), Muthupettai mangrove forest area in Thiruvarur (₹4 crore), Poondi dam (₹3 crore), Muttukadu beach in Pudukottai (₹3 crore), Andipalayam lake in Tiruppur (₹1.50 crore), Kolavai lake in Chengalpattu (₹1.50 crore) and Vathalmalai in Dharmapuri (₹2.20 crore).

An additional boat jetty would be constructed at Kanniyakumari for increasing the capacity of the jetty at a cost of ₹7 crore. Thoothukudi beach would be developed as a coastal tourism destination with attractions like water sports and beach ports at a cost of ₹1.70 crore

The Minister said tourism infrastructure like roads, drinking water, toilets and other amenities would be provided in partnership with the Highways department, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. “Initially, based on the priority list, the Highways department will take up works to the tune of ₹100 crore, and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department to the tune of ₹50 crore,” he said.