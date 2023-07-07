HamberMenu
Tourism department to hold kite festival from August 12 to 15 at Mamallapuram

July 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tourism department in collaboration with Global Media Box will be hosting the second edition of Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival from August 12 to 15 at Mamallapuram.

“This year, we will have around 200 kites from various countries. The theme for this year is Save Marine Life,” saidSandeep Nanduri, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). He said that a curtain raiser event will be held at Kanniyakumari. “This will happen a few days before the event at Mamallapuram. Kanniyakumari is a prominent tourism destination so we wanted to have the event there,” he said.

The Tourism department is organising a food festival at the Island Grounds and the date for this event is yet to be finalised. The plan was to have cuisines from across Tamil Nadu as well as other States.

Tourism awards

The department is inviting applications for the second edition of Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards, which will be presented to various stakeholders in the industry during the World Tourism Day celebrations which will be hosted on September 27.

The awards are intended to encourage various tourism stakeholders through recognition and appreciation of their exceptional contribution to the promotion of tourism in Tamil Nadu.

