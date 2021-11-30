‘Tourism collaboration between T.N. and Czech Republic can thrive’

Czech envoy says his country’s businessmen keen to invest in India

B. Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, State Tourism Department, on Monday said while the current travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2 will be a dampener for tourism, steps can be taken to enhance tourism between Tamil Nadu and Czech Republic once normalcy returns.

Speaking at the webinar on “Growing Opportunities in Tamil Nadu: Czech Tourism,” he said Tamil Nadu could be a major attraction for heritage, adventure, medical and wellness tourism for the Czechs.

Roman Masarik, Acting Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, said the current situation was challenging with India imposing new travel norms and restrictions.

However, he hoped things would improve going forward.

Mr. Masarik said a number of Czech businessmen were looking for opportunities across India, including Tamil Nadu. Several students from India, including Tamil Nadu, were studying in Czech universities under various scholarship schemes.

Big sectors

Ar Rm Arun, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai, said education and tourism were the big sectors for collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Czech Republic.

Mr. Marek Kroutil, International Marketing Manager, Czech Tourism, participated. Presentations on tourism opportunities were made from both sides.