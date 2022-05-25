Tour guides to be provided training ahead of chess olympiad

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will be training tour guides ahead of the 44 th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to happen from July 28 to August 10.

“A huge foreign delegation will be visiting Chennai during this event and they would like to go around tourist destinations. So, we will be training some of our tour guides,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC.

Around 20 guides will be given language training, behavioural skills training and presentation skills. This training will begin from June. The tourism department is also planning to come out with special tour packages for those who are visiting the tournament.