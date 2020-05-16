Total prohibition will take time, says Minister

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar. Photo: File

CHENNAI

16 May 2020 23:52 IST

This is a social problem: Jayakumar

Total prohibition will take time: Jayakumar

Total prohibition cannot be implemented in one go. It will take some time since this is a social problem, AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said. Addressing the media on Saturday, he recalled former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s statement that the AIADMK was for a phased implementation of prohibition. “Our policy is complete prohibition,” he said, and recalled Jayalalithaa’s announcement and the subsequent closure of liquor shops by her as well as current Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

