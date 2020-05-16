Tamil NaduCHENNAI 16 May 2020 23:52 IST
Total prohibition will take time, says Minister
Updated: 16 May 2020 23:52 IST
This is a social problem: Jayakumar
Total prohibition will take time: Jayakumar
Total prohibition cannot be implemented in one go. It will take some time since this is a social problem, AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said. Addressing the media on Saturday, he recalled former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s statement that the AIADMK was for a phased implementation of prohibition. “Our policy is complete prohibition,” he said, and recalled Jayalalithaa’s announcement and the subsequent closure of liquor shops by her as well as current Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
