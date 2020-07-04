Total lockdown extended till July 12 in Madurai areas

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 17:28 IST

Move aimed to bring the disease under total control, says Chief Minister Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced extension of total lockdown in many parts of Madurai till July 12.

The total lockdown in Madurai Municipal Corporation area, Paravi Panchayat, Madurai-East, Madurai-West and village panchayats in Tiruparankundram panchayat union comes to an end at midnight on July 5. Now it has been extended for a week.

“Though the infection rate has come down in these areas, the total lockdown is extended under Disaster Management Act to bring the disease under total control,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

The essential services already allowed will continue during the extension period.

The Chief Minister said no activities would be allowed in the containment zones and monitoring would be stepped up during the lockdown.

“Local bodies will ensure essential supplies to isolated houses and containment zones. Disinfection will be done two-times a day,” the Chief Minister explained.

Mr. Palaniswami said though the government promulgated lockdown and regulations, it would not be possible to control the disease without the cooperation of the people.

“People should compulsorily wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distancing. They should avoid going outside unnecessarily and go to hospitals if developed symptoms for the disease,” the Chief Minister said.