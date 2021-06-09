Tamil Nadu

Total fine imposed on lockdown violators touches ₹69.58 lakh in Cuddalore

The total fine imposed on violators of prohibitory orders, which was promulgated to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Cuddalore district, has touched ₹69.58 lakh.

According to police, as on Tuesday, there were 30,404 violations reported across the district. The violators have been booked for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said over 30,000 violators were “arrested and released” and a total fine of ₹69,58,800 was collected from them.

The police also booked cases against 1,758 persons till June 8 for not adhering to physical distancing norms.


