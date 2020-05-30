Tamil Nadu

Total fine imposed on lockdown violators in Tamil Nadu touches ₹8.84 crore

Police checking entering Coimbatore district earlier this month. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Police checking entering Coimbatore district earlier this month. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Over 5 lakh violations have been reported across the State, police said

The total fine imposed on violators of prohibitory orders touched ₹8.84 crore, as the lockdown which was promulgated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, entered its 68th day on Saturday.

As on Saturday morning, there were 5,18,391 violations reported across the State.

The violators have been booked for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and their vehicles are seized, and fines are collected from them.

Police said so far 5,53,543 violators were arrested and released and 4,33,101 vehicles were seized from them. A total fine amount of ₹8,84,87,944 has been collected from the violators. In Chennai, the city police have booked over 85,000 cases so far.

