Total fine imposed on lockdown violators in Tamil Nadu touches ₹8.84 crore

The total fine imposed on violators of prohibitory orders touched ₹8.84 crore, as the lockdown which was promulgated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, entered its 68th day on Saturday.
As on Saturday morning, there were 5,18,391 violations reported across the State.
The violators have been booked for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and their vehicles are seized, and fines are collected from them.
Police said so far 5,53,543 violators were arrested and released and 4,33,101 vehicles were seized from them. A total fine amount of ₹8,84,87,944 has been collected from the violators. In Chennai, the city police have booked over 85,000 cases so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.