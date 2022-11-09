Total electorate in T.N. is over 6 crore, as per integrated draft electoral rolls

The electorate in T.N. comprises 3.14 crore women and 3.03 crore men; Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters

As per the integrated draft electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2023, published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is over 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 7,700 transpersons.

The integrated draft electoral rolls have been published in all the districts in their designated locations (mostly polling station locations which are school buildings) and they are also hosted at https://www.elections.tn.gov.in, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in an official release.

Two copies of the rolls would be handed over to recognized political parties by the District Election Officers, the release said. Special campaigns would be conducted on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 at the designated locations (generally the polling stations) for the benefit of citizens, who might want to make inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/ modification of entries in the electoral rolls.

As per the integrated draft electoral rolls, Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district continues to be the electorate with highest of voters in the State with 6,66,464, including 3,32,132 women, 3,34,219 men and 113 transpersons. Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai district has the lowest electorate in the State with 1,72,211 electors, including 89,588 men, 82,563 women and 60 transpersons.