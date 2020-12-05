Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Cuddalore

As per official estimates, about 39,000 hectares of cropping land, including agriculture and horticulture crops, have been submerged in rainwater across the district

Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Cuddalore district on Saturday inundating low-lying areas. Several families were evacuated from areas that faced flood-like situations.

As per official estimates, about 39,000 hectares of cropping land, including agriculture and horticulture crops, have been submerged in rainwater across the district. The extent of crop damages would be known only after water starts receding from the fields, an official said.

Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that two types of compensation will be available to farmers whose crops had been damaged in the rains. Farmers who have not availed of insurance for their crops will also be entitled to compensation from the Revenue Department though the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) if the loss of crop is more than 33 %, he said.

District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri said that the administration was in touch with NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to ensure that rainwater inundated in the mines was baled out slowly to prevent flooding in the surrounding villages.

Cuddalore district received an average of 79.06 mm during the 24-hour period, ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Kothavacherry recorded 185 mm, Bhuvanagiri 154, Sethiyathope 140.4, Srimushnam 116.1, Annamalai Nagar 98.5 and Chidambaram 85.

Water released

Meanwhile, water was released from Veedur in Tindivanam block in Villupuram district on Saturday after the dam reached the Full Reservoir Level (FRL). The water level touched 31.6 feet as against 32 feet of capacity.

Public Works Department sources said that with the dam filling up, the outflow was being maintained at 405 cusecs. The dam has a storage capacity of 605 million cubic feet.

The dam irrigates about 2,200 acres in Villupuram district and 1,000 acres in neighbouring Puducherry.