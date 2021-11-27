Torrential rains continue over north coastal belt of the State

Water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir increased

Torrential rains continued to pummel many parts of the State and it was the turn of north coastal districts to be pounded by downpour on the night of November 26.

With many areas in Kancheepuram district getting severe rains of above 10 cm mark on the morning of November 27, the water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources of the city, has again been stepped up to 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at 8 a.m.

Intense rains lashed several parts of the coastal belt around Chennai. Avadi was one of the localities that bore the brunt as it received a downpour of 20 cm till 6 a.m. on November 27. Many other rain gauges recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall that surpassed 10 cm. Cholavaram (15 cm); Kundrathur and Cheyyur (13 cm); Ponneri, Chembarambakkam and Kancheepuram (12 cm each ); Red Hills (11 cm) were some of them.

Rains have continued to batter the city and its fringes too, disrupting daily life and flooding many areas. Both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received heavy rains of 7 cm. Other rain gauges in the city, including Villivakkam and MRC Nagar (8 cm); Nandanam, Anna University and Ennore (7 cm) too reported heavy rains.

Other coastal places such as Cuddalore (7 cm); Karaikal (10 cm) and Nagapattinam (6 cm) too experienced heavy rains. The same weather trend may continue over coastal districts and adjoining interior areas during the weekend. Rains may ease on November 28 depending on the movement of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coast.