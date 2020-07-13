Toronto University institutes Nedunchezhiyan award

The University of Toronto Scarborough has announced a lecture series and a Tamil literary award in the name of late AIADMK leader and former Minister V.R. Nedunchezhiyan popularly known as ‘Navalar’.
Wisdom Tettey, principal, University of Toronto Scarborough and Vice-President, University of Toronto, said The Navalar Nedunchezhiyan Lecture Series and the Navalar Nedunchezhiyan Tamil Literary Prize had been instituted with the help of two endowed funds gifted by a donor, who preferred to remain anonymous.
“Both funds are named after Tamil scholar and political figure V.R. Navalar Nedunchezhiyan, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on July 11. Nedunchezhiyan was known for his oratory skills and speeches, which earned him the sobriquet Navalar, a reference to his rhetorical nature,” said Mr. Tettey.
He said that The Navalar Nedunchezhiyan Tamil Literary Prize would be awarded annually to an outstanding local or international scholar in the field of Tamil Studies. The inaugural award would be given after the completion of the Tamil Chair fund-raising initiative to create the first Chair in Tamil Studies at the University of Toronto Scarborough.
The Lecture Series will promote conversations around pluralism, multiculturalism, and inclusive global societies. The series would bring the brightest in their fields to share their ideas on how inclusive and resilient communities can help address contemporary issues that we face throughout the world.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath